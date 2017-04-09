Delaware employee recognized by Interim Healthcare

Salo Inc., Interim HealthCare’s largest franchisee, recently announced its annual leader awards.

The Columbus-based franchisee recognized local offices and individuals for outstanding performance in 2016, including Megan Gamble from Interim HealthCare of Delaware, who earned this year’s Stella’s Calling Award.

Each year, the Stella’s Calling Award is presented to one of the 5,000 Salo Inc. employees, recognizing the individual for acts of selflessness and kindness. Gamble, who works out of the Delaware office, has demonstrated excellent clinical care during her time at Interim HealthCare. She also taught a young boy to read, unbeknownst to his parents, making her an exceptional candidate for this year’s award, a news release states.

“Megan has been working with us for three years, and every day has demonstrated her value to the Salo, Inc. team,” said Tom DiMarco, CEO of Salo Inc. “She knows what it means to be a committed leader, a dedicated employee and most importantly, a caring person.”

In addition to recognizing the Stella’s Calling Award winner, Salo Inc. also provides an annual $1,000 donation to the Women’s Lunch Place, a shelter for women in Boston, Massachusetts, which serves healthy meals and provides basic necessities and services to those in need. The Stella’s Calling Award was named after an individual who frequented the shelter and displayed acts of generosity and selflessness every day.

This year, Salo Inc. is also providing a matching donation to People In Need Inc., a not-for-profit social services agency dedicated to providing emergency assistance to Delaware County residents.

The company’s annual awards also recognized offices throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and West Virginia for exceeding their budgeted revenues and budgeted income for 2016. Interim offices in Delaware and Mansfield earned a Peak Performance Award.

The Salo Organization is the largest franchisee of national home healthcare company Interim HealthCare. Salo Inc. owns and operates 60 Interim HealthCare locations across five states – Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The company employs more than 5,000 home health, hospice, skilled nursing and other caregivers.