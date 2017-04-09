ConneXus Percussion to compete in world championships

A Delaware-based indoor percussion ensemble is set to compete in the Winter Guard International (WGI) World Championships in Dayton this month.

ConneXus Percussion will be competing with 40 other percussion ensembles from around the world at this three-day event from April 20-22.

This event draws thousands of percussionists from around the world to the Dayton area, competing in over 200 different ensembles. These groups, a news release states, perform custom-designed music, marching, and choreography in professional sports arenas and high school gyms wearing unique uniforms and performing on sets specifically designed for their individual show themes.

The groups can be affiliated with a school district or can be independent, like ConneXus, comprised of members up to the age of 22 from a variety of different places.

This year, ConneXus Percussion presents its program, “The Passenger.” Drawing on the themes of vice, virtue, and duality, the program explores the complex emotional challenges of struggling with your inner demons.

So far this season, ConneXus Percussion has seen much success at the local circuit, capturing first place wins at each competition entered.

On the international level, ConneXus Percussion placed second at the WGI Regional Championships in Dayton and recently placed first at the WGI Mid-East Power Regional Championships in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

ConneXus Percussion is a 5-time circuit champion and has earned coveted placements in the WGI World Championships Finals two times, placing 11th in 2016 and sixth in 2015.

ConneXus Percussion is a division of the ConneXus Performing Arts Association, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides pageantry and performing arts opportunities to area youth through competitive indoor percussion and winter color guard ensembles.

Founded in 2012, ConneXus has offered performing arts experiences to more than 100 students.

Dylan Whitt of Lebanon, Ohio, and Josh Boulis of Delaware perform. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ConneXus-2017-Pic-1.jpg Dylan Whitt of Lebanon, Ohio, and Josh Boulis of Delaware perform. Chris Wills of Perry, Austin Sharp of Cincinnati, Victor McClure of Norwood, and Barb Terrell of Milford perform. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ConneXus-2017-Pic-2.jpg Chris Wills of Perry, Austin Sharp of Cincinnati, Victor McClure of Norwood, and Barb Terrell of Milford perform.

By Nick Riley Special to The Gazette