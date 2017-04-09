Dempsey student speaks about peace at UN

A Dempsey Middle School student recently traveled to New York City to present an essay to the general assembly of The United Nations.

Charlie Bruskotter, a seventh grader, found out about the Lion’s Club essay contest last fall and submitted an essay he wrote called “Finding Peace.”

In his essay, Bruskotter says there is too much fighting in the world and that in order to find peace people need to be friendly to other people, be open to new ideas and accept people for who they are.

“By showing friendliness to all, being open to new and different ideas, and accepting that none of us are the same, we can take a huge step forward to making a better place for all people,” Bruskotter wrote in his essay.

Charlie’s essay won the local, then regional then international levels of the competition and Bruskotter was rewarded with a trip to the UN general assembly to read the essay and $5,000.

“When I found out I’d won I was astonished, incredibly surprised and happy,” Bruskotter said.

Bruskotter said he was only a little nervous when he read his essay at the Grand Podium before the General Assembly on March 8.

“I was only nervous afterwards when my dad showed me some other people who have been at that podium like President Obama and Pope Francis,” Bruskotter said. “It felt like my stomach was doing somersaults. It was pretty awesome.”

Bruskotter his family spent three days in New York City and saw many landmarks, including the Natural History Museum, Central Park and Grand Central Station.

Charlie’s father, Joe, said he was very proud of how calm and collected Charlie was when he was reading his essay.

“The essay came from his heart,” Joe Bruskotter said. “He was saying things we’ve always know about him.”

Charlie Bruskotter is very humble about the award and said he wants to use some of the money to give back to the local Lions Club.

Charlie Bruskotter (middle) is presented an award and certificate of appreciate on the floor of the United Nations last month by Mike Jones (left), President of the local Delaware chapter of the Lions Club and Bob Corlew, Lions Clubs International President. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Bruskotter-Award.jpg Charlie Bruskotter (middle) is presented an award and certificate of appreciate on the floor of the United Nations last month by Mike Jones (left), President of the local Delaware chapter of the Lions Club and Bob Corlew, Lions Clubs International President.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.