PROPERTY TRANSFERS

427 Lebon Drive, Sunbury, Mary Ann Sabo, trustee to: Trudy Sipes, $99,100

207 Millpond Road, Sunbury, Patrick & Erica Brumbaugh to: John & Rachel Rosenberg, $131,900

104 Spring St., Delaware, Washington Enterprises IV to: DTKS Properties LLC, $225,000

238 S. Section Line Road, Delaware, Timothy & Elizabeth Fathbruckner to: Jeremy & Hunter Campbell, $400,000

34 S. Washington St., Delaware, Washington Enterprises IV to: DTKS Properties LLC, $75,000

468 Federal Circle, Delaware, Deirdre Zehnder to: Michael Kreger, $166,500

627 Governors St., Delaware, William & Tract Clevenger to: Corey & Loran Breidenbach, $178,000

345 Saratoga St., Delaware, Earl & Elsbeth Welsh, trustee to: Paula Sakala, $114,000

Carter’s Corner Road, Sunbury, Lisa Cirotto to: GV6M LLC, $200,000

46 Lantern Chase Drive, Delaware, Paul Dawson to: Chelsea Huguenard & Nathan Conley, $164,900

6822 Lott Road, Sunbury, Rebecca & Steven Patton to: Donald Thompson, $405,000

3079 Zoe Court, Galena, Richard & Alexandra Sydney to: Daniel Hartwig, $610,000

7319 Sawmill Parkway, Powell, GV 4971 LLC to: Delaware County Bank & Trust Company, $840,000

56 Annette St., Delaware, Wesley Kellogg to: Allison Reddick, $112,000

1743 Dale Ford Road, Delaware, Kurt & Shelley Witchey to: George Bodurov & Veneta Bodurova, $81,501

6841 Heverlo Road, Sunbury, Sherrie Tavtigian to: William & Kathleen Bumgardner, $420,000

3400 Curve Road, Delaware, Michael & Mary Sopko to: 127 North Main LLC, $326,100

413 E. Taylor St., Ashley, Alpheus Moran to: Tho Nguyen & Jennifer Edwards, $34,100

4106 Condit Road, Sunbury, George Ross @4 to: George Ross Jr. @2, $84,375

4106 Condit Road, Sunbury, George Ross Jr. @2 to: Judy Ann Watts, $28,125

100 White Elm Drive, Delaware, Hope Rise Properties LLC to: Travis Rausch, $224,000

102 Old Colony Drive, Delaware, Old Colony Estates LLC to: NVR Inc., $43,110

651 Ferguson Ave., Delaware, Old Colony Estates LLC to: NVR Inc., $43,110

6231 Crystal Valley Drive, Galena, Robert & Laura Price to: Mark & Karen Miesse, $333,000

4166 Dildine Road, Delaware, Stephan & Shelda Lehner to: Matthew & Carrie Young, $175,000

5641 Holiston Court, Galena, The Glade at Highland Lakes LLC to: Fischer Homes Columbus LP, $135,000

5706 Sedgewick Lane, Galena, The Glade at Highland Lakes LLC to: Fischer Homes Columbus LP, $130,000

2014 Home Road, Delaware, Jatin & Sandhya Patel to: Jeffrey & Michelle Ward, $800,000

8399 Green Meadows Drive, Lewis Center, Micro Industries Corporation to: Toyota Material Handling Ohio Inc., $2,500,000

1646 Wrenbury Drive, Galena, Trinity Homes Builders LLC to: Westport Homes Inc., $110,000

278 N. Sandusky St., Delaware, Michael & Shirley Thrush to: George Sprague, $45,000

231 Millpond Road, Sunbury, Gagandeep Perhar to: Katy Gantz, $130,000

Pittman Road, Delaware, Dennis Wheeler to: Starfall LLC, $35,000

79 Winding Valley Drive, Delaware, Steve & Jamie Dahlke to: Jill Macko, $301,000

Degood Road, Ostrander, Dustin & Rita Perrine to: Andrew & Kristina Arend, $97,450

88 Delaware Drive, Delaware, Cheryl Hearst to: Matthew & Amanda Wikoff, $200,000

5887 Greasmar Drive, Delaware, Sheila & James Malin, trustees to: N. Old State Road LLC, $68,6700

8405 Mink Street Road, Ostrander, Todd MacRae to: Michael & Leslie Perry , $202,000

298 Waterside Drive, Delaware, LMP Ohio LLC to: Louis & Joan Mazzoli, $217,500

432 Red Stag Road, Delaware, Derek & Kimbdrly Barnhill to: Courtney & Daniel Myers, $310,000

15210 Hartford Road, Sunbury, Donald & Rita Hinkle to: Taylor Blodgett, $154,000

South St., Ashley, Burl & Ruth Coffee to: Steven Lake, $101,000

215 Kitdare Drive, Delaware, Edmund Loomis to: Amy Coverdale & Nancy Markuson, $430,000

20 Blymer St., Delaware, James Halas to: Daniel Rubenstein & Megan Price, $82,000

230 S. Washington St., Delaware, Michael & Roane Reid to: Jeffery Sullivan, $63,500

110 River Oaks Drive, Delaware, Wendy Schiefer & Julie McKenzie to: Wendy Schiefer, $14,000

6381 Streamside Drive, Galena, Fischer Homes Columbus LP to: Meredith & Matthew Devries, $398,990

347 N. Union St., Delaware, Michael Heaton to: James McCormick, $90,000

Source: Delaware County Auditor