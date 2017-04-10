Posted on by

POLICE BLOTTER


Delaware police report:

A resident on Farmland Drive reported that his car was keyed sometime overnight Saturday. There are no suspects at this time.

Police were summoned to an apartment on North Sandusky Street Sunday afternoon to deal with domestic situation. Police conducted an investigation and spoke to the couple a the apartment. A 28-year-old man was charged with domestic violence.

A theft report was taken at Meijer on Friday afternoon after employees reported that $243 worth of cigarettes had been stolen.

Police took a telecommunications harassment report Friday after a 42-year-old woman reported she had received a large amount of texts from a man who had previously been warned about contacting her. An investigation is ongoing.

