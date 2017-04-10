Hayes sophomore bound for national competitions

A Delaware Hayes High School sophomore will compete in two national music competitions within the next month.

Adryán Rojas plays violin in the Suavé String Quartet through the Chamber Music Connection in Worthington, Ohio and will be traveling to the 11th annual Saint Paul String Quartet Competition on April 22 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and to The 44th Annual Fischoff National Chamber Music Association Competition on May 12-14 at the University of Notre Dame.

Rojas said that his quartet will be one of only six competitors at the St. Paul competition, beating out 50 quartets that applied and said his quartet will be one of 24 quartets at the Fischoff competition, which Rojas said attracts more than 150 applications.

To prepare for the competition, Rojas and his fellow quartet members practice together three days a week after school, in addition to practicing on their own to master their music.

“Basically we have to work a lot on intonation,” Rojas said. “Technique-wise most of us are pretty good already, but we all have different techniques and we have to match them together.”

Rojas said he has been playing in quartets for years, but has only been part of the Suavé for about six months. Rojas said his prior quartet split up so he found a new group and adapted to it.

“Going into a new group was definitely different because we had different techniques and different styles but we are definitely better,” Rojas said. “Everyone is a leader and we are all friends now.”

Rojas said that in addition to melding their techniques together the group has to practice playing with emotion.

“A lot of playing chamber music is more emotional and bringing more emotion into it so the audience can experience it,” Rojas said.

Rojas said he has been playing violin since 2004, but has been in music programs since he was a year old.

“I’ve been going to competitions for five years and recently I’ve felt more comfortable because of all the experience I have,” Rojas said. “I know what to do now, but I used to get nervous.”

Rojas and the rest of his quartet will be performing at a fundraising send-off concert on April 19 at 7 p.m. at the McConnell Arts Center in Columbus. The funds from the concert will help to offset the travel expenses for the quartet.

Donations can also be made via Chamber Music Connection’s website, cmconnection.com/donate or sending a check made out to The Chamber Music Connection Inc. to PO Box 831, Worthington, Ohio, 43085.

Adryán Rojas practices on his violin. Rojas said on some days he will leave school, go to a lesson, then go to quartet practice then practice on his own for a total of five hours of practice time. Rojas said practicing with his group is important because the group has to meld multiple styles and techniques together. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Rojas.jpg Adryán Rojas practices on his violin. Rojas said on some days he will leave school, go to a lesson, then go to quartet practice then practice on his own for a total of five hours of practice time. Rojas said practicing with his group is important because the group has to meld multiple styles and techniques together.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

