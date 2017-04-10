Author to visit library

Acclaimed author/illustrator Ryan Higgins will visit the Delaware County Library this Wednesday for a presentation and book signing event.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main branch of the Delaware County Library located at 84 East Winter Street. The visit is sponsored by Fundamentals Children’s Books and will be free to the public.

Higgins is the author and illustrator of the “Mother Bruce” books, which follow Bruce the bear as he reluctantly cares for a group of goslings who are convinced he is their mother. The book won the 2016 E.B. White Read Aloud Award, the 2016 Ezra Jack Keats New Illustrator Honor and was named a Kirkus Best Book in 2016.

Higgins has also written “Hotel Bruce,” a sequel to “Mother Bruce” and also wrote “Wilfred,” a story about a friendship between a little boy and a hairy giant named Wilfred.

For details, or to reserve a book, call Fundamentals at 740 363-0290 or send an email to [email protected]

Higgins http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_RyanHigginsHIRES.jpg Higgins