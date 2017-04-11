Farmers Market vendors can attend meetings

Farmers interested in participating in the 2017 Main Street Delaware Farmers Market are encouraged to attend one of two upcoming informational meetings.

Meetings will be held at 9 a.m. April 18 and at 5:30 p.m. April 20 in the Radabaugh Room of SourcePoint of Delaware County, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

Both meetings will review rules and regulations for the 2017 downtown market, including guidelines for participation in the SourcePoint-sponsored senior voucher program, which helps income-eligible seniors to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Main Street Delaware Farmers Market will open for the 2017 season on May 27 and run through Oct. 28. The weekly Saturday market will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while the weekly Wednesday market will run from 3 to 6 p.m.

Any farmer, grower, producer, or baker who meets the market criteria (available online at www.mainstreetdelaware.com) is invited to participate. Vendors simply need to see the onsite market manager, complete a registration form, and pay the vendor fee to receive a space for the day. Online registration and payment is available as well.

The Main Street Farmers Market offers an enticing array of seasonal fresh produce, baked goods, live and cut flowers and plants, and craft items including homemade soap and pottery. The 2017 market is generously sponsored by the Mount Carmel Health System.

For additional information, email Main Street Delaware at [email protected]

To help prepare the downtown for the upcoming market season, the community is invited to a “Clean Your Block Party” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 29. Main Street Delaware, the Delaware General Health District, and the City of Delaware are teaming up for the event. All supplies will be provided, and anyone interested in volunteering is asked to RSVP by April 17 by emailing Jennifer Way-Young at [email protected] Volunteers will gather April 29 for the clean-up at the Main Street Delaware Office, 20 E. Winter St., Delaware.

http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_farmersmarket.jpg

Staff report

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. Main Street Delaware coordinates the First Friday celebrations, downtown Farmers’ Markets, holiday parade, and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact Susie Bibler, executive director, at 740-362-6050 or [email protected] Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. Main Street Delaware coordinates the First Friday celebrations, downtown Farmers’ Markets, holiday parade, and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact Susie Bibler, executive director, at 740-362-6050 or [email protected] Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.