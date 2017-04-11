Chamber leadership program accepting applications

Leadership Delaware County, a program of the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, is accepting applications for the class of 2018.

Deadline to apply is June 30 and applications are available by calling 740-369-6221 or visiting www.DelawareAreaChamber.com.

Through Leadership Delaware County class participants learn first-hand about the challenges and opportunities facing the community. The nine-month program, which convenes the second Thursday each month September through May, focuses on various topics, including:

• Team building and leadership/learning styles

• Delaware County tour

• City, county and township governments

• Health care

• Social Services, volunteerism and boardsmanship

• Agriculture

• Economic development

• Education

• Law enforcement and the courts

More than 625 Delaware County professionals have graduated from Leadership Delaware County since its inception in 1992. These alumni serve on local boards and committees helping to shape the future of Delaware County.

Tuition for the 2018 program is $825 for Delaware Chamber members and $840 for nonmembers, and includes all materials and meals. In addition to the nine sessions, participants attend a kick-off luncheon in August and a graduation luncheon in May.

All applicants will be notified as to their acceptance by early July. For information, call Holly at the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, 740-369-6221.