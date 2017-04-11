Delaware Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday

• Eggs, Paws and Claws, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Road, Powell, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The zoo will host the Easter Bunny for photos, plus bunny characters such as Bugs Bunny will hang out at the Conservation Courtyard. The Columbus Metropolitain Library will have bunny-themed storytime from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The zoo’s animals will have their own Easter Egg Hunt at various times throughout the day. For more information go to www.columbuszoo.org/home/visit/plan-your-visit/event-calendar.

The city of Delaware will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday.

Children ages 1 to 9 will enjoy spreading out to find 10,000 eggs that traveled more than 600 miles from a company in Marshfield, Mo.

“We get them from a neat company that employs people with disabilities,” said Roger Hanafin, youth, teen, & family program director at the Delaware Community Center YMCA.

National Entertainment Technologies Inc. has produced 14 million eggs that are delivered in every state. The toys are from China, said N.E.T. manager Caleb Clair, but the eggs are made in the United States.

The company produces 14 million eggs each year.

N.E.T. contracts with six of Sheltered Workshops Inc.’s locations. About 140 people with disabilities help produce 100,000 eggs each week, Clair said.

Established in 1976, the company started in the vending machine business. It transitioned to produce such machines that look like chickens, which produce an egg. That was how it got into the Easter Egg business in the early 1990s, Clair said.

Delaware families should bring baskets for the hunt.

Additionally, the Easter Bunny will make an appearance for photos at the YMCA, thanks to Journey Community Church.

Following the hunt is a family kite time with food trucks on site including Kona Ice. Families would need to bring a kite.

Sponsors of the event are Mathnasium of Powell, Foot & Ankle Wellness Center, Amanda Mowry-Modern Woodmen of America, Domtar, Byers Toyota, Dental Essence, Forman Insurance Agency, INC. and Kona Ice of Delaware/Marysville.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park.

Company contracts disabled individuals to produce 14 million eggs

By Brandon Klein

Gazette reporter Brandon Klein can be reached by email or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.

