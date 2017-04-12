OWU lists May public events

Ohio Wesleyan University today announced its May 2017 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/calendar or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews. For a schedule of Battling Bishop athletics, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

Now through June 2 – “With Radical Love & Fierce Resistance,” an installation created by artist Sam Gould and his Minneapolis print shop, Beyond Repair, at Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Learn more at http://red76.com/main. This exhibit is the first installation of the museum’s new “Inside/Outside” exhibition series and rebrands the Ross as a site for generative questioning, social cooperation, and bridge-building.

During the academic year, the Ross Art Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call 740-368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

April 15-May 13 – “Refraction,” an exhibit by OWU’s graduating fine arts majors featuring works juried by their professors, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit will open with an artist reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 15 at the museum. During the academic year, the Ross Art Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call 740-368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

9 p.m. May 5, 12, 19, and 26 – Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for children and senior citizens. Reserve tickets by calling 740-363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

7 p.m. May 12 – Baccalaureate, a celebration planned by graduating seniors to celebrate their OWU spiritual and educational journeys, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The theme of this year’s baccalaureate is “Metamorphosis,” representing the opportunities the seniors have had to step outside of comfort zones, explore new cultures, relate to new people, and to reflect on personal beliefs during their four years at Ohio Wesleyan. Learn more at www.owu.edu/chaplain.

1 p.m. May 13 – Ohio Wesleyan’s 173rd commencement ceremony, with keynote speaker Andres Duarte, OWU Class of 1965, in front of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Duarte is the managing director of Caracas, Venezuela-based Duarte Vivas & Associates, C.A., an idea incubator that seeks to serve as an engine of economic growth for America. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be indoors and, because of limit seating, tickets will be required. The commencement ceremony, including Duarte’s remarks, will be streamed live online at www.owu.edu/stream. Learn more at www.owu.edu/commencement.

May 19-June 30 – “With These Hands,” a juried exhibit of art quilts created by Quilt Surface Design Symposium artists, at Ohio Wesleyan’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. On Thursdays throughout the exhibit, the museum will feature drop-in yoga sessions from noon to 1 p.m. taught by Loretta Zedella. Cost is $10 per session. For this summer show, the Ross Art Museum will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and gallery admission is always free. Call 740-368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.