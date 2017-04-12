Group heading to Sister City in Japan

The city of Delaware’s first-ever delegation to Sakata, Japan, will make the roughly 13-hour travel on Thursday.

The delegation will include Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle, City Manager Tom Homan, Ohio Wesleyan University Provost Chuck Stinemetz, Delaware City Schools teacher Joanne Meyer and Jeffrey Sprague of Next Transport, which recently relocated its Marion plant to the city’s industrial park on Pittsburgh Drive.

Stinemetz’s wife will be going on the trip but not as part of the delegation.

“Looks like we’re going to be very busy,” Homan said at the Sister City Advisory Board meeting Tuesday evening.

The trip will include sightseeing of historic sites, visiting governments and schools and a signing ceremony for the sister city partnership.

The delegation will visit two businesses: a plant of the Tohoku Espon Corp., which builds printer components, and Honma Golf, which builds golf clubs. Homan will provide their officials information about business opportunities in Delaware.

Additionally, he will make an appearance at Sakata’s Rotary Club and present the Delaware club’s flag, he said.

Residents can follow the delegation on Twitter at @delawaresakata or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/delawaresakata.

By Brandon Klein [email protected]

