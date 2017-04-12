Olentangy BOE set to hire Berlin principal

The Olentangy Board of Education will consider Thursday the hiring of Todd D. Spinner as the new Berlin High School principal.

Spinner was among the final four candidates for the job at Olentangy’s upcoming fourth high school, which will open in the fall of 2018.

Sixty people applied for the job with 14 interviewed by some of the current high school principals and other administrators in the first-round of interviews. The second round included parents, students and staff members to provide input.

Spinner has been the principal of Westerville Central High School since 2007. He has worked as a school administrator since 2001.

Spinner taught language arts at Dublin Scioto High School from 1995 to 2001. He earned two bachelor’s degree from Ohio Dominican University in secondary education and interpersonal communications; and a master’s degree in education from Ohio State.

The board will meet at the district’s administrative office, 814 Shanahan Road, 6 p.m. in its conference room.

Brandon Klein

