Hindu temple celebrates 10 years

Delaware’s Hindu temple will celebrate its 10th anniversary this weekend.

The Nithyanandeshwara Hindu Temple, 820 Pollock Road, will have events between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“The temple is located next to the scenic Olentangy river,” said Kothari Nithya Gurupriya, a member of the temple. “The river brings the auspicious water energy and allows the temple to perform rituals that require a moving body of water. Each ritual connects the five elements of fire, water, air, earth, and space present in the human body to the five elements of the cosmos so that one can experience the highest form of Advaitha, the deep feeling of connectedness to all that is.”

The temple was inaugurated on April 14, 2007, and has about 400 members who take part in the various meditations, yoga programs and workshops with 21 volunteers.

“Hinduism is a monotheistic religion that celebrates one God who presides in everything and takes many forms. Worshipers are free to offer their gratitude to the form of God that best fits their understanding of life,” Gurupriya said.

“Over the years, the temple has offered various community programs including an extremely successful yoga program developed for the Ohio Reformatory for Women, wholistic health fairs, meditation and yoga programs, weight loss programs, children’s classes, and free vegetarian food. In 2015, temple volunteers participated in the global meditation for world peace, meditating for 21 days at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.”

For the next 10 years, the temple and its volunteers are working towards the creation of an enlightened and peaceful community where residents would have the opportunity to explore all the benefits of the Hindu lifestyle, she said.

“It is the hope to offer more meditation and yoga programs in the coming years to help community members live the lives they want in a world that seems to be moving faster and becoming more stressful. Additions for a school are planned and residential housing for those who wish to make the temple part of their daily routine.”

The temple now hosts a variety of free programs open to everyone of all faiths and cultures including three meditation classes, one yoga class, Akashic records readings on Saturday and Sunday, and nightly rituals and talks viewed through two-way video conferencing software from India.

The temple also offers cooking classes and weekend workshops on various topics such as health, wealth and relationships taught directly by Paramahamsa Nithyananda from India.

Paul Olen has been a member of the temple for more than three years.

“I have benefited enormously from their programs in meditation, yoga, pranayama (breathing exercises) various kriyas, pujas and the teachings of Paramahamsa Nithyananda,” said the chairman of the Delaware Shade Tree Commission. Olen is also a botanist for Delaware City Schools and volunteers for Preservation Parks of Delaware County, Ohio Invasive Plant Council and the NOW Festival Committee.

“I have enjoyed increased mental clarity, peace of mind, a healthy vegetarian lifestyle and the experience of Oneness with the Universal Consciousness,” he said.

Anniversary celebrations include a vegan dinner and dance at 7 p.m. Friday night; Hindu rituals starting 9 a.m. Saturday including a fire ritual for cleansing the system. For more information go to vedictempleohio.org.

The main deities of Delaware's Hindu temple is Nithyanandeshwara Sadashiva and Nithyanandeshwara Adishakti, a beautiful representation of Shiva and his consort Parvati.

By Brandon Klein [email protected]

Schedule of events Friday 10 a.m. Rituals 7 p.m. Vegan dinner & dance 10 p.m. Devotees offering Pratyaksha Paduka Puja to Swamiji Saturday 9 a.m. Fire ritual performed by the Olentangy River 10 a.m. Akashic reading by Balasants of Nithyanada Order 2 p.m. Ritual demonstrations 5 p.m. Bhajans in the Temple 6 p.m. Receive blessings from cosmic mother Source: vedictempleohio.org

