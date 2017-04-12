Pair sentenced for filming underage girls

Two area men have been sentenced to prison for manufacturing and possessing child pornography.

Braden Scott Perkins, 26, of Kilbourne, and Chase Logan Coe, 20, of Radnor, were sentenced in connection with filming underage girls at parties on several occasions.

At a change of plea hearing on Jan. 23, Perkins entered a guilty plea to one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second degree felony, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, second-degree felonies and one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Also as part of the agreement, five charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, and a charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor were dismissed by prosecutors.

At Perkin’s arraignment, Assistant County Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Dumolt said the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating a separate accusation against Perkins when they found folders on Perkin’s computer containing videos and photos of underage girls at parties where they had been given alcohol.

Dumolt said the youngest girl at the parties was 14. Dumolt said that there was another folder on the computer containing images of children between five and seven years old.

On Feb. 27, Perkins was sentenced to four years in prison for the three second-degree felonies and 48 months in prison for the sexual battery charge. However, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Everett Krueger ordered they charges be served concurrent to each other and credited him the 10 days he spent in the Delaware County Jail during the case.

Perkins is also required to register as a tier II sex offender.

Perkins was at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio, Wednesday and is projected to be released from prison on Feb. 26, 2021.

On Feb. 27 Coe pleaded guilty to one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and two counts of illegal use of minor in nudity oriented material, all fourth-degree felonies. The charges were originally second-degree felonies but, as part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, the charges were reduced to fourth-degree felonies.

At Coe’s arraignment, prosecutors alleged Coe helped films videos of underage girls doing a strip tease and lap dance and filmed a 17-year-old have sex with a 19-year-old woman. Dumolt said Coe was not suspected to have any involvement with the videos of the prepubescent children.

In Coe’s sentencing memorandum, his attorney Michael Marrocco, wrote that Coe was unaware that the girls he filmed stripping and dancing were underage at the time and he was genuinely surprised when police told him.

Marrocco added that the offenses occurred two years ago and Coe has had no other legal trouble and has accepted responsibility.

Ultimately, Krueger sentenced Coe to three years of community control supervision and ordered him to pay a fine of $900. Krueger also ordered that Coe perform 150 hours of community service and undergo sex offender treatment classes.

Krueger told Coe that he faces up to 18 months in prison if he violates the terms of community control.

The men were indicted on Oct. 6, 2016, and were originally scheduled to stand trial in January.

