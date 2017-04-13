Troy Township sets zoning meetings, seeks members

Troy Township’s zoning commission holds regular meetings monthly on the second Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the township hall, 4293 US 23 North, Delaware.

Unless otherwise posted, meeting dates are: May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.

Troy Township is seeking resumes from township residents who are interested in serving on the zoning commission or board of zoning appeals.

For information, contact Kelly Williams, Troy Township Zoning Secretary, at [email protected]