IKEA Columbus sets opening date

IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishings retailer, today announced that its Columbus store will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Customers can begin lining-up at the store on Monday, June 5 – 48 hours in advance of the doors’ opening – and soon can learn of more grand opening plans and promotions at IKEA-USA.com/Columbus., a news release states.

It will be the Swedish company’s second store in Ohio, and 44th in the U.S.

“We are thrilled by the excellent construction progress made to date, and believe we can complete the remaining milestones and interior build-up by early-June. Besides furnishing our store, we also are focused on continuing recruitment and training of all the coworkers joining the IKEA family,” said David Garcia, store manager of the future IKEA Columbus.

“We look forward to introducing Central Ohio customers to a whole new way of shopping for the home.”

The 354,000-square-foot future IKEA Columbus and its 1,200 parking spaces is being built on 33 acres at the northeastern corner of Interstate-71 and Gemini Place in the Polaris Centers of Commerce. The store will reflect the unique architectural design for which IKEA is known worldwide, and includes one of Ohio’s largest rooftop solar arrays, consistent with the solar presence at 90 percent of IKEA U.S. locations.

IKEA Columbus will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a 450-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes and more sustainable options.

Other family-friendly features include a ‘Children’s IKEA’ area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas throughout the store and preferred parking.

In addition to the more than 500 jobs created from construction, approximately 300 co-workers will have joined the IKEA family when the new store opens.