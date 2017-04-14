Spinner hired as Berlin HS principal

An experienced high school administrator will be at the helm of Olentangy Berlin High School when it opens its doors in the fall of 2018.

The Olentangy Board of Education voted Thursday to hire Todd Spinner as principal of the district’s fourth high school, which is currently under construction in Berlin Township.

Spinner currently serves as the principal of Westerville Central High School, a position he’s had for 10 years. Prior to working for the Westerville City School District, Spinner served as the assistant principal at Hayes High School in Delaware.

His past experience in high school administration also includes the assistant principal position at Marion Harding High School, where he served from 2001 to 2003. His career in education began in 1995 as a Language Arts teacher at Dublin Scioto High School.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected for this important role and am excited to begin the work that will lay the foundation for what will become the Berlin High School tradition,” said Spinner, who earned his Master’s in Education Policy and Leadership from The Ohio State University. He received his B.A. in Interpersonal Communications and Secondary Education from Ohio Dominican University.

“As a member of the Olentangy community with two children attending Olentangy schools, I take great pride in the school district and look forward to bringing that culture of high expectations to Olentangy Berlin HighSchool,” Spinner said. “I was so impressed with the Leadership Team, parents, students and teachers that met with me over the last few months during the hiring process.”

The district began its search for Olentangy Berlin High School’s principal in January and received 61 applications for the position. A committee made up of district parents, students, teachers and administrators interviewed four finalists before the district ultimately selected Spinner.

“There is no doubt that we had an excellent pool of candidates for this role and we were very impressed with the caliber of our finalists,” Olentangy Local School District Superintendent Mark T. Raiff said, adding that Spinner’s enthusiasm helped in selecting him for the position.

“It is an honor to welcome another great member to our Olentangy team,” Raiff said.

Under terms of the contract, Mr. Spinner is to begin his employment with Olentangy on Aug. 1, 2017. He will work with the central office staff over the course of the next year in preparation for the opening of Berlin High School in August 2018. His immediate responsibilities include hiring personnel and preparing the building for students.

Spinner resides in the Olentangy community with his wife and their two children.