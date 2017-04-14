Pair caught in chase indicted

A Delaware County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against 38-year-old Jamie Victoria Jarrett of Galloway and 28-year-old prison escapee, Troy B.T. Byrd.

Charges come after Delaware Police received a tip that an escaped inmate from the SEPTA Correctional Facility in Nelsonville was at the London Road Speedway in Delaware. When authorities located the suspect vehicle, a chase ensued.

The chase ended approximately 14 miles away in Union County when the female driver slowed to a stop at the edge of the road. Jarrett and Byrd are each charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Jarrett is also charged with one count of tampering with evidence – a third-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

An arraignment hearing has not yet been set.

Byrd escaped from the Septa Correctional Facility on April 1. He had been sentenced to the facility on charges of possession of heroin out of Champaign County.

A grand jury also has returned a 28-count indictment against 43-year-old Ernest Grady of Illinois.

Charges come after Delaware Police received a call from a local pharmacy on March 17, 2017.

“Employees at the Sandusky Street CVS called law enforcement about a suspicious medical prescription,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “When the pharmacy contacted the doctor for verification, employees were informed the prescription was fake.”

Investigators further found Grady had visited five Delaware County pharmacies that day, those being Wal-Mart, CVS, and three Kroger locations. He was seeking Amoxicillin (used to treat infection) and Promethazine with Codeine. The latter is similar to a prescription strength cough syrup, and is sometimes referred to as “syrup.”

Grady is charged with three counts of possession of drugs – all fourth-degree felonies, four counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug – also fourth-degree felonies, four additional counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug – fifth-degree felonies, eight counts of illegal processing of drug documents – all fifth-degree felonies, eight counts of forgery – fifth-degree felonies, and one count of attempt to commit the offense of deception to obtain a dangerous drug – a fifth-degree felony.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

JARRETT http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_jamie-jarrett-1.jpg JARRETT BYRD http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Troy-Byrd-1.jpg BYRD