NEWS BRIEFS

Spring Formal dinner, dance set

Dust off those dancing shoes for SourcePoint’s first-ever Spring Formal Dinner and Dance on Saturday, April 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

A buffet dinner, featuring carved top round, chicken Monterey and cheesecake, will be served at 6:30 p.m. Swing to live music from Vinyl Revival playing classic rock songs from the 60s and 70s from 7 to 9 p.m. Dance partners aren’t required.

Tickets are $20 per person. Get yours at www.MySourcePoint.org/dance by April 22. Call 740-363-6677 for more information. SourcePoint is located at 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels and other senior services to Delaware County residents.