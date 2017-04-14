City opens plant’s education center

The city of Delaware recently opened its new education center focusing on the water treatment process.

The $90,000 center is located at the water treatment plant, 3080 U.S. Route 23 N., and features a exhibits highlighting the water cycle, treatment process, the plant’s history and an eclectic wall decorated with species from the Olentangy River, the city’s primary water source.

“It’s very inviting, modern,” said Bre Haviland, a member of the 2017 Delaware Citizens’ Academy, which was the first group to visit the center.

The city paid $50,000 for the 900-square-foot exhibit’s installation with the remainder from private donors. Schools, public groups and residents can schedule a time to visit the center.

Haviland said it provides a clear description of the process from start to finish.

“I think it’s very interesting,” she said.

The center is the latest addition to the more than $31 million water plant, which opened in 2015. The original plant was privately owned when it opened in 1889 until the city purchased the plant for more than $500,000 in 1936. Improvements were made in 1974 following passage of the Clean Water Act.

Each day, the 21,000-square-foot process building treats an average of about 1.455 billion gallons of water per day. It pumps an average 3.75 million gallons of water through the system each day.

Public Utilities Director Brad Stanton said the center will be updated as needed and, hopefully, add interactive activities for participants in the future.

“We want to make this a living document,” he said.

To schedule a tour of the plant’s education center call the Public Utilities office at 740-203-1900.

The wall was decorated with items resembling species of the Olentangy River at the education center at the city’s water treatment plant, 3080 U.S. Route 23 N., in Delaware. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_education-1.jpg The wall was decorated with items resembling species of the Olentangy River at the education center at the city’s water treatment plant, 3080 U.S. Route 23 N., in Delaware. Brandon Klein | The Gazette David Carpenter, a member of the 2017 Delaware Citizens Academy, left, and Delaware Community Afffairs Coordinator Lee Yoakum check out an instructional video of the city’s water treatment plant education center. The 900-square-foot area provides a breakdown of the treatment process, a history of the plant and information about the city’s water sources. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0017-1.jpg David Carpenter, a member of the 2017 Delaware Citizens Academy, left, and Delaware Community Afffairs Coordinator Lee Yoakum check out an instructional video of the city’s water treatment plant education center. The 900-square-foot area provides a breakdown of the treatment process, a history of the plant and information about the city’s water sources. Brandon Klein | The Gazette

By Brandon Klein [email protected]

