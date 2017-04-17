Meeker Homestead Museum to re-open

The Delaware County Historical Society has announced that the Meeker Homestead Museum will once again be open to the public every Sunday afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m., beginning April 23.

The first special exhibit, “The Dinkey and the Interurban in Delaware County”, will be located in the parlor on the lower level of the Meeker house and will contain artifacts and information about the street cars and interurban trains that operated in Delaware in the early 1900s.

There are plans to record visitors’ memories of their riding experiences and then incorporate these into the display.

The Meeker Homestead Museum is located at 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, near the intersection of US 23, SR 315 and the recently constructed access road Meeker Way. Admission to the museum is free, but a donation of $5 to support operating costs is suggested. Docents will be available to lead guided tours and answer questions.

For more information about the museum, or to find out about opportunities to volunteer as a docent, email [email protected] or call 740-369-3831, extension 3.

http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_train.jpg

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

