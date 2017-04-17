PROPERTY TRANSFERS

689 Covered Bridge Drive, Delaware,Kenya & Michael Buchanan to: Lee Valencheck & Kelli Hemsath, $305,000

2134 Berlin Station Road, Delaware, Rachel Scott to: Andrew & Anna Wend, $317,000

1767 Ashburn Drive, Delaware, Alexander & Sonya Dellinger to: Jennifer Coffey, $188,500

7364 Dublin Road, Delaware, CF Bank to: John & Christie Webb, $220,000

208 Somerset Road, Delaware, Adam & Felicia Parsons to: Deanna & Daniel Crawford, $209,900

155 Merriston Circle, Delaware, Patricia Kirschenheiter to: Bruce & Susan Heinemann, $215,500

1695 Wrenbury Drive, Galena, Trinity Homes Builders LLC to: Fischer Homes Columbus LP, $115,000

4291 Wilson Road, Sunbury, Matthew Fredericks to: Jason & Bessie Davis, 157,000

6393 Streamside Drive, Galena, Homewood Corporation to: Fischer Homes Columbus LP, $88,929

676 Ferguson Ave., Delaware, Old Colony Estates LLC to: NVR Inc., $43,110

105 Crystal Petal Drive, Delaware, Stephen & Samantha Palmer to: Jason Gardner, $294,000

670 Eagle Walk Road, Delaware, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Deanna & Daniel Johnson, $383,735

118 Kettering Bend, Delaware, Stephen & Nicole Cray to: Joshua & Cassie Kennedy, $153,500

209 Fairway Road, Delaware, Terrie Price to: Casey Walters, $120,000

Holmes Street, Galena, Roberta Miller to: Nicholas Kusan, $64,000

State Route 521, Sunbury, Laurel Wagner to: Laurel Wagner, trustee, $12,542

1583 Guilford Road, Delaware, Edwards Land Development Co. LLC to: Bob Webb VII LLC, $155,000

3460 Buttermilk Hill Road, Radnor, Dennis & Leslie Dopkiss to: Scott & Linda Holliday, $252,000

1261 Hills-Miller Road, Delaware, Steven & Regina Mays to: Joshua & Tarah Boyer, $398,000

935 Sapphire Flame Drive, Delaware, Sailaja Ambatipudi to: Eric & Jill Wickliff, $290,000

301 Mistletoe Court, Sunbury, Stephen Deim to: 301 Mistletoe Court LLC, $100,000

283 Indigo Blue St., Delaware, John & Sonya Dunnick to: James Morgan & Deanna Foley, $240,000

7641 Talavera Drive, Galena, Vinmar Investment Limited to: NVR Inc., $95,000

7628 Paradisio Drive Galena, Vinmar Investment Limited to: NVR Inc., $95,000

7725 Talavera Drive, Galena, Vinmar Investment Limited to: NVR Inc., $95,000

180 Hawthorn Blvd., Delaware, Starfall LLC to: Amber & Daniel Ellerbrock, $249,000

371 Grand Circuit Blvd., Delaware, Hayley & Lonny Curry to: David Losh, $230,000

2030 Wingate Drive, Delaware, Rubicon 23 LLC to: Wesley Forgue,$ 299,000

7140 Eventrail Drive, Powell, Conor Lee to: Thomas & Therea Quercia, $300,000

224 Overtrick Drive, Delaware, Puja Sinha & Pratyush Singh to: Matthew & Erica Hyland, $189,900

30 Carolyn Lane, Delaware, Curtis Farms LLC to: Joseph & Abigail Cuellar, $281,520

Wilson Road, Sunbury, MRRM Limited to: Douglas Winbigler & Serena Mitchem, $231,000

19 Lakes at Cheshire Drive, Delaware, Barbara Frazer to: Joseph Weithman & Janice Zajac, $176,900

3474 Copthorne Drive, Galena, John & Shelby Fleck to: Jeffrey & Deborah Hamler, $415,000

1892 Ford Road, Delaware, David & Sarah Davis to: Jason & Barbara Wells, $434,000

2671 N. Three B’s & K Road, Sunbury, Media Investments LLC to: SHFZ LLC, $209,000

1492 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury, Northstar Residential Development LLC to: Schottenstein Homes LLC, $80,000

1887 State Route 229, Ashley, Keith Charles to: Tenaya & Judith Wolfe, $33,000

Source: Delaware County Auditor