OWU plans ‘art hop’ April 30

Art, dance, music, and literature lovers are invited to “Art Hop” over to Delaware on April 30 for a special day of exhibits and performances sponsored by the Arts and Humanities at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Erin Fletcher, director of the university’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum, said, “I’m truly excited to see the Arts and Humanities working together to present this event to our campus and the community.”

Art Hop will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with free admission at all campus and community venues. Places to stop on the Hop include:

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – The Ross Art Museum presents “Refraction,” an exhibit by OWU’s 2017 fine arts graduates, with music by Orion Wright. (Please note all art may not be suitable for children.) The museum is located at 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – OWU’s Werner Gallery presents “Am I Us or Them?” by Rosellina “Rosy”Avoscan. The exhibit is the artist’s response to the refugee crisis in Europe. It includes ceramics, photography, sculpture, oil painting, and drawing. (Please note some themes may not be suitable for children.) The Werner Gallery, part of the university’s Department of Fine Arts, is located in Edgar Hall, 35 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. –The Arts Castle presents “All the Rage: Fashion & Art in Early Delaware County.” Art Hop participants with children also are invited to take part in arts and crafts activities at the facility. The Arts Castle is located at 190 W. Winter St., Delaware. Learn more at http://artscastle.org.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – The OWU Department of Theatre & Dance presents its Spring Dance Showcase, featuring informal performances and presentations by Ohio Wesleyan dance students. The showcase will be held in the Jannuzi Dance Studio inside OWU’s Simpson Querrey Fitness Center at 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

3:15 p.m. t0 4:15 p.m. – The OWU Department of Music presents a concert of new student chamber works, including musical excerpts from the Department of Theatre & Dance’s recent production of “Blood Wedding,” a tragedy by Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca. For those attending the 2 p.m. dance showcase, the Wesleyan Players, a university theatre troupe, will conduct a moving performance as they walk with you to the chamber performance. The musicians will perform at Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware.

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – The OWU Department of English presents Speak/Easy, a new reading series featuring writers from Ohio Wesleyan and the local community of all disciplines and skill levels. Founded on a mutual love of the written word, Speak/Easy seeks to bring people together to celebrate inspired writing. Speak/Easy will be held downtown at Fresh Start Café & Bakery, 24 N. Sandusky St., Delaware.

For those seeking refreshments in between Art Hop events, food-truck vendors Seven Little Sliders (gourmet sandwiches) and Kooky’s Cookies (ice cream sandwiches) will be on hand 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lots at the Ross and Sanborn Hall, respectively.

Learn more about the April 30 Art Hop at www.owu.edu/ArtHop.

Learn more about the April 30 Art Hop at www.owu.edu/ArtHop.