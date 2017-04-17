POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Cedar Court Sunday night to resolve a domestic situation. Police arrived and made contact with a couple living at the home. Police mediated the situation and neither party wanted to press charges. A report was taken to document the call.

An officer encountered a man with a warrant for his arrest at a restaurant in the 200 block of South Sandusky Street Friday evening. Police report the man was taken into custody for the arrest warrant and found he was in possession of marijuana. He was cited for the marijuana possession.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West William Street on a report of four juveniles lighting refuse on fire in a garbage can at a park. Police took a criminal mischief report and the investigation is ongoing.