NEWS BRIEFS

Road, railroad crossing to close

The Delaware County Engineer’s office will be closing Kelley McMaster Road between Horseshoe Road and Veley Road for a culvert replacement. The road will close Monday, April 24 and is scheduled to open Thursday, April 27.

Road Safe Traffic Systems will be closing the Cheshire Road railroad crossing for Norfolk Southern Railroad between Gregory Road and Balmoral Drive for crossing maintenance. The crossing will close Tuesday, April 25 and is scheduled to open Friday, May 5.

Former Mt. Sterling Mayor indicted

A former mayor and the current administrative assistant of the Village of Mt. Sterling were indicted by the Madison County grand jury on a variety of theft counts, following an investigation by local law enforcement and the Ohio Auditor of State.

Former Village Mayor Charles Neff was indicted on two third-degree felony counts of theft in office, a first-degree misdemeanor count of falsification and a second-degree misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty, according to a news release from the Ohio Auditor of State.

Bonnie Liff, administrative assistant and utilities clerk for the village, was indicted on two third-degree felony counts of theft in office.