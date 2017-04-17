Hayes construction moves to next phase

Staff and students held classes in 10 of the 22 new classrooms in the new wing at Delaware Hayes High School Monday. Hayes Principal Ric Stranges said that many science classes have been moved from the old science hallway in the basement of the school to the new space. The new space also has math classrooms and study spaces.

Renovations are under way on the south side of the building where the old science classrooms and a study hall had been before. Hayes Principal Ric Stranges said the upstairs space (pictured here) will become a cafeteria so students won’t have to eat in the gym and the downstairs classrooms will become offices and a new fitness area. Stranges said the renovations are expected to be completed by the start of the 2017-2018 school year.