Two men indicted for rape

Two men were indicted by a grand jury Friday and charged with kidnapping and rape.

The first case is against Samuel D. Sharifi, of Westerville, who was charged with one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; three counts of rape, first-degree felonies; one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; one count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony and one count of attempt to commit an offense, a second-degree felony.

According to the indictment, during the period of June 1, 2016 through June 14, 2016, Sharifi by force, threat or deception restrained the liberty of another person and sexually assaulted them. The indictment states that on two other occasions, Sharifi knew the victim was impaired because of a mental or physical condition and used that knowledge to sexually assault them.

The indictment also states that Sharifi also attempted to commit rape another time, separate from the other three incidents.

An arraignment for Sharifi has not been set, but Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Everett Krueger will preside over the case.

The other case is against Rodney Sharp, 48, of Powell, who is charged with two counts of kidnapping, first-degree felonies; three counts of rape, first-degree felonies; two counts of domestic violence, third-degree felonies; one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 15, 2017, Sharp “by force, threat or deception, did remove another from the place where the other person is found or restrain the liberty of the other person, with purpose to terrorize, or to inflict serious physical harm on the victim or another,” and created “a substantial risk of serious physical harm to the victim.” These two situations constitutes the kidnapping charges.

The indictment also alleges that Sharp raped a woman identified in the indictment as “Jane Doe” twice on Feb. 15 and once on Feb. 17.

An arraignment for Sharp has not yet been scheduled. Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David Gormley will preside over the case.

Sharp was in the Delaware County Jail Monday. A summons to appear in court has been issued to Sharifi.

Sharp http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_rodney-sharp-1.jpg Sharp

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.