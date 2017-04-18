Principal to leave Olentangy High School

Olentangy schools will be on the search again for a high school principal after this school year.

Tom McDonnell announced his departure from the post at Olentangy High School. Olentangy board member Julie Feasel posted the message on her public Facebook page.

“It is with mixed emotions that I share with you that I will be concluding my tenure as Olentangy High School’s principal at the end of this school year. I have accepted an offer to join Dublin City School’s administrative team as the Director of Student Operations, pending Dublin Board approval,” he said.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed every moment of my nine years at Olentangy High School and am very fortunate to have worked with an outstanding staff and community. Over the years, I have been able to get to know many of you on a personal level and have sincerely appreciated all each of you have brought to the Braves community.”

McDonnell was one of the final contenders for the principal job at Berlin High School. The district hired Todd Spinner, a principal at Westerville Central High School, to run its fourth high school, which will open in the fall of 2018.

McDonnell became Olentangy High School’s principal in 2008, but his administrative experience goes back to 2002. He taught advanced placement courses in U.S. history, psychology and sociology at Dublin Scioto High School from 1999 to 2004. McDonnell taught summer school at Bexley High School in 1999.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Bowling Green University in 1992; a master’s degree in curriculum and classroom instruction from Ohio State in 1999; and a master’s degree in education administration from Ashland University in 2004.

“While this is a bittersweet letter to write, I take many great memories of my time with all of you as I move forward with this next phase of my career. I have the highest regard for everyone here in Olentangy Local Schools and have no doubt that the Braves community will continue to excel in the years to come. It has been my privilege to serve as your principal and wish each of you the best,” McDonnell said.

By Brandon Klein [email protected]

Gazette reporter Brandon Klein can be reached by email or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.

