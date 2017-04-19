‘Hope Springs Eternal’ to be presented

The Delaware Community Chorus (DCC) will present its final concert under the direction of Daniel D. Hursey on Sunday, May 7. Upon completion of the concert, Hursey will retire as artistic director and assume the honorary position of director emeritus.

“I have enjoyed eight years of making music and seeing growth directing the Delaware Community Chorus,” Hursey said. “This final program consists of many of my favorite pieces sung together as a chorus, a small group, and in solos. I look forward to enjoying the music one last time from the director’s podium before I am able to listen as a member of the audience.”

The concert, titled “Hope Springs Eternal,” embodies the ongoing joy provided by music. It consists of varying musical styles, including Disney classics, contemporary musicals, hymns and baroque standards. Eight DCC soloists will also be highlighted throughout the performance.

The featured pieces will be G.F. Handel’s “Surely He Hath Borne Our Griefs,” “Worthy is the Lamb” and “Amen” chorus from the “Messiah.” Contemporary features include “When You Wish Upon A Star” and “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Leading the chorus after Hursey’s retirement will be former featured artist and current assistant director, Joshua Brodbeck. Brodbeck is currently the Minister of Music and Artist-in-Residence at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. He is also the Organist-in-Residence at the Methodist Theological School in Ohio and Director of Worship for the Southern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Brodbeck has become increasingly involved with the DCC for the past two years, serving as organ and piano accompanist in concerts, singing tenor, and conducting and accompanying in rehearsals alongside Hursey.

“I am extremely excited and pleased to be working with the DCC,” said Brodbeck. “I look forward to expanding the chorus and its outreach to the Central Ohio community. It’s a pleasure to take over an already vibrant chorus!”

Performances will take place at 3 and 5 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter St., Delaware.

Concert tickets are $10 and are available at the door or can be purchased from chorus members, online at www.delawarechorus.com and with cash or check at Toujours, 8 N. Sandusky St.

Prospective Delaware Community Chorus members are invited to join the chorus for their fall semester. Rehearsals will begin in August. Information will be published at a later date or at www.delawarechorus.com.