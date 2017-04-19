Delaware delegation visits Sakata schools

The Delaware delegation to Sakata city in Yamagata, Japan, visited two schools on April 19. The delegation visited Matsubara Elementary School and East High School. Some of their students have visited Delaware as part of the student delegation, a 20-year-old tradition. Delegation members are Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle, City Manager Tom Homan, Delaware City Schools teacher Joanne Meyer and Jeffrey Sprague of Next Transport, which has a plant to the city’s industrial park, and Ohio Wesleyan University Provost Chuck Stinemetz accompanied by his wife.

