Raffle winners donate chocolate bunnies

Delaware County prosecutor Carol O’Brien was the raffle prize winner of a 39-pound chocolate bunny from Fresh Start Cafe and Bakery in downtown Delaware. O’Brien donated the bunny. The bakery sold 385 tickets and raised $346.50 for the Delaware Grace Clinic, a faith-based free medical clinic for families living 200 percent below the poverty line.

Greg Myers, left, poses with his son Jake Myers and wife Erin MacLellan at Fresh Start Cafe and Bakery in downtown Delaware. Jake holds an 11-pound chocolate bunny that his father won. The family donated the bunny to Jade Toran, 6, who lives with his father at Family Promise.

