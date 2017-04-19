POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

The school resource officer at Dempsey Middle School was summoned to deal with a 13-year-old student who was being insubordinate and disrespectful Monday. Police report the student had been warned multiple times before about being disrespectful. An unruly juvenile report was taken by the school resource officer and forwarded to the Delaware County Juvenile Court.

Police were summoned to an apartment on Chelsea Street Tuesday just before 3 a.m. to investigate a suspicious person. Police made contact with a 20-year-old man who had disorderly toward the officers. Ultimately, the man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

$500 in coins were stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of South Sandusky Street Tuesday. An investigation was started, but is inactive pending more information.