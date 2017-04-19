OWU’s Gnezda performs at Blend of Seven Winery

Singer-songwriter Eric Gnezda, an Ohio Wesleyan University alumnus and current faculty member, will perform at the monthly Singer/Songwriter Night at Blend of Seven Winery on Tuesday, April 25.

Gnezda, a 1979 graduate, created and hosts Songs at the Center, the television series that now airs in more than 150 markets nationwide. Distributed through American Public Television, the series airs locally on WOSU-TV on Saturday nights at 11, as the lead in to Austin City Limits.

Gnezda will be joined by songwriter Keith Larsen, who was a finalist in the Country Music Television/NSAI Song Contest, in which his song, “Hold On,” received the Listener’s Choice Award.

Gnezda is a regular performer at Nashville’s famous venue for songwriters, The Bluebird Café, and is a recipient of the Ohioana Citation for Music Composition. Nominated for an Emmy award as a TV journalist, Eric merges humor, songs and stories to entertain and inspire. His latest CD is Songs of Hope in a Changing World.

Larsen is a frequent participant in Nashville songwriter rounds and writing sessions. Drawing from his years as a firefighter, Larsen merges straightforward vocals with lyrics that resonate with simplicity, honesty and humility. Larsen’s most recent CD is Made It. His latest single is “At the Foot of Liberty.”

Singer/Songwriter Night is hosted by OWU alum Pamela Beery. “We’re thrilled to welcome two writers with Eric and Keith’s reputation,” Beery said. “The purpose of our monthly event is to provide our singer/ songwriter community an opportunity to perform original works for other singer/ songwriters and an audience of supporters of local music.”

The event begins at 6:30 p.m with songwriter signups for the 7-8 p.m. open mic round. Gnezda and Larsen play their featured set from 8-9 p.m.

Songs at the Center, spotlights accomplished songwriters, known and unknown, from around the country. Guests have included Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee John Oates, and Grammy Award winners Marc Cohn and Delbert McClinton.

Blend of Seven Winery is located at 1400 Stratford Road, Delaware.

