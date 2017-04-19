Preservation Parks offers nature, farm programs

Trees are leafing out, frogs are singing and wildflowers are everywhere. Spring has truly sprung, and Preservation Parks has six free programs to help you celebrate the season.

• Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Earth Day Fun for Everyone. Celebrate Earth Day in the parks. Plant trees, assist with a park clean-up, explore the wetlands and make a craft. The day will include a walk with a naturalist at 1 p.m. Free; all ages. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road.

• Monday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. Delaware County Bird Club: The Birds of Hocking Hills. Anyone who is interested in birds may attend this free program. The doors open at 6:30, and the program begins at 7 p.m. Deer Haven Park.

• Friday, April 28, 3-6 p.m. Arbor Day at the Farm. Bring the kids to plant trees and celebrate the 145th anniversary of Arbor Day. Free; all ages. Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road.

• Saturday, April 29, 8 a.m. Spring Bird Walk. This early morning hike is led by park district staff. All skill levels are welcome, and binoculars will be provided. Ages 7 and older. Emily Traphagen Park, 5094 Seldom Seen Road.

• Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, noon-5 p.m. Save the Frogs Weekend. Meet native Ohio frogs up close, and discover ways you can help save these amazing amphibians. Enjoy crafts and other activities, jump into our wetland, and help plant native plants and trees. Also, you can come to the Bullfrog, Baby! program each day at 2 p.m. All ages. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road.

• Sunday, April 30, 1-4 p.m. Osprey Homecoming. Come celebrate the return of osprey from their wintering grounds in South America. Drop in to view osprey through spotting scopes, enjoy crafts and a treat, and learn about the successful recovery of this once endangered Ohio bird. All ages. Hogback Ridge Park, 2656 Hogback Road and the Alum Creek Reservoir parking area along Hogback Road.

For information about parks and programs, visit www.preservationparks.com.

At Preservation Parks of Delaware County, we protect what’s precious. Natural spaces, habitat for wildlife, time with your family. Ten natural-areas parks are open in Delaware County, for hiking, picnicking, free nature programs and other passive recreation pursuits.

