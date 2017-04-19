Sentencing hearing set for bank robber

A sentencing hearing has been set for a Delaware man after be pleaded guilty last week to a kidnapping and a theft charge in connection with robbing a bank in downtown Delaware in February.

According to court documents, Jose Angel Santiago Cintron, 42, of 18 Muirwood Village Drive, is scheduled to appear in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on May 22 at 8:30 a.m. to be sentenced on one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony and one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Cintron pleaded guilty to the two charges at a change of plea hearing on March 10 in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. The guilty pleas were part of a plea agreement with prosecutors and as part of the agreement, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, were dismissed.

According to court documents, the parties will make no recommendation on sentencing.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, Cintron faces between three to 11 years in prison for the kidnapping charge and between six to 12 months in prison for the theft charge.

City of Delaware Police report that on the morning of Feb. 17, Cintron entered the Chase Bank located at 61 N. Sandusky Street with a knife. Police reported that Cintron held the knife at a woman’s throat in the bank and demanded money.

Police report the man left with an undisclosed amount of US currency, but was apprehended by Delaware officers approximately 10 minutes later several blocks from the bank. Police attributed the quick apprehension to good witness statements and a City of Delaware Parking Control Officer.

The indictment states that Cintron left with between $1,000 and $7,500 from the bank.

Cintron had been scheduled to stand trial on May 2. He was in the Delaware County Jail Wednesday, awaiting his sentencing.

