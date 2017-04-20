NEWS BRIEFS

Rail crossing not closing

Road Safe Traffic Systems will not be closing the Cheshire Road railroad crossing for Norfolk Southern Railroad between Gregory Road and Balmoral Drive for crossing maintenance on Monday, April 24.

The railroad maintenance is delayed until further notice.

Deadline extended for 3rd Ward council seat

The deadline to replace late Councilman Joe DiGenova was extended to 5 p.m. April 28. For more information go to www.delawareohio.net/about-administrative-services/current-openings.