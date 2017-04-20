Posted on by

NEWS BRIEFS


Rail crossing not closing

Road Safe Traffic Systems will not be closing the Cheshire Road railroad crossing for Norfolk Southern Railroad between Gregory Road and Balmoral Drive for crossing maintenance on Monday, April 24.

The railroad maintenance is delayed until further notice.

Deadline extended for 3rd Ward council seat

The deadline to replace late Councilman Joe DiGenova was extended to 5 p.m. April 28. For more information go to www.delawareohio.net/about-administrative-services/current-openings.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:15 pm |    

SACC-made arcade at St. Mary School

SACC-made arcade at St. Mary School
3:00 pm |    

Delaware, Sakata officially become sister cities

Delaware, Sakata officially become sister cities
2:30 pm |    

Dismissal hearing rescheduled in rape case

Dismissal hearing rescheduled in rape case
comments powered by Disqus