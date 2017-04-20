Posted on by

SACC-made arcade at St. Mary School

Brooklynn Hedges, center, makes wave-like motions in synch with Sydney Kiess, left, who holds a sale boat as part of a wave game at St. Mary School in downtown Delaware on Thursday afternoon. School Aged Child Care students from preschool to sixth grade built about 40 arcade games out of cardboard and other materials.


Brandon Klein | The Gazette

Lucas Brown, left, laughs after pinning the tail on the bunny with Jillian Wurm, center, and Sara Elliot at St. Mary School in downtown Delaware.


Brandon Klein | The Gazette

Hunter Stevens plays a life-size version of Operation with help from Liam Monahan, who built the game at at St. Mary School in downtown Delaware.


Brandon Klein | The Gazette

