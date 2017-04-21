SourcePoint accepting 2018 grant applications

Applications are now available for the 2018 funding of community programs that serve Delaware County residents age 55 and older. To help address the needs of the county’s increasing older population, SourcePoint will grant funding to local nonprofit or government agencies that provide the most effectual services.

Areas of critical importance include: enhanced access to services; improved transitional care from healthcare systems to home care; and evidence-based programs, particularly those focused on substance abuse and mental health.

The funding options include general grants for ongoing programming up to $10,000 and greater than $10,000, as well as innovative grants for new programming up to $10,000 and greater than $10,000. Any program that addresses areas of critical importance or other unique issues is encouraged to apply for funding, according to a news release.

SourcePoint has annually awarded funding to local service organizations since 1995, with a total of $656,715 awarded for 2017. SourcePoint helps fund existing programs in the county as a cost-effective and efficient way to address the various needs of older adults.

Each year the SourcePoint Board of Directors and other members of the community review grant applications and award funding to those organizations that help broaden the scope of services available to local residents. Funding is made available to SourcePoint through Delaware County’s senior services levy.

There will be a mandatory applicant conference for those intending to apply from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 5 at SourcePoint, located at 800 Cheshire Ave., Delaware. Applications are due by Wednesday, June 7, 2017 and are available on SourcePoint’s website at www.MySourcePoint.org/grant-applications.

For information and to sign up for the applicant conference, contact Bonnie Schwartz, provider relations specialist, at 740-203-2438 or [email protected]