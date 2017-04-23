Delaware Digest

City meetings this week

The city of Delaware will have two meetings this week at City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St., at 7 p.m. Delaware City Council will meet Monday, while the Shade Tree Commission will meet on Tuesday. The Historic Preservation Commission’s Wednesday meeting was canceled.

Museum now open

The Delaware County Historical Society opened the Meeker Homestead Museum, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, to public on Sunday. The museum will be open 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The first special exhibit, “The Dinkey and the Interurban in Delaware County,”will be located on the lower level of the house and will contain artifacts and information about the street cars and interurban trains that operated in Delaware in the early 1900s. Admission is free but a $5 donation would help support operating costs. Docents will be available to lead guided tours and answer questions. For more information call 740-369-3831.

Library to host book group

The Delaware County District Library will have a book discussion about “The Telling Room” by Michael Paterniti at the Main Branch, 84 E. Winter St., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Additionally, the branch will have a cookbook club to discuss about “How to Bake Everything” by Mark Bittman from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

OWU film series at Strand

The Ohio Wesleyan University’s’s English Department will feature “Pride” as part of its Community Film Series at 9:30 p.m. The Strand Theatre, 28 E. Winter St., Tuesday and Wednesday. Pride recounts a true story about striking coal miners in a Welsh village receiving support from gay activists from London.

Registration open for YMCA program

The Delaware Community Center YMCA’s Safety Town program is open for registration. The program teaches children entering kindergarten or first grade in safety topics and techniques that can be used in real-life situations such as fire safety, bicycling and the proper use of 911. There are four sessions available in June. The cost to participate is $35 and the deadline to register is June 1. For more information contact Roger Hanafin at 740-203-3051.

— Gazette Staff