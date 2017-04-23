Emergency Food and Shelter Board seeking proposals

The Delaware County Emergency Food and Shelter Board, representing local service agencies, is seeking proposals for emergency shelter services.

Appropriate non-profit agencies are requested to submit proposals (applications) by 4:30pm, Friday, May 5, 2017, to United Way of Delaware County via email to [email protected] or at P.O. Box 319, Delaware, OH 43015.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and are distributed to counties statewide. The program is administered nationally by the United Way.

Delaware County has been awarded $63,395 under Phase 34 of EFSP.

Proposals should address priorities such as homelessness, re-housing and homelessness prevention assistance.

Questions may be directed to: Brandon Feller, United Way of Delaware County ([email protected] ). Applications and grant guidelines can be obtained by downloading the forms at: https://www.liveuniteddelawarecounty.org/take-action/efsp