Get back to the library for some fun

Merry Christmas Eve, readers! I hope that you are feeling the warmth and blessings of this holiday. There are many opportunities for stillness and quiet during this time.

Those are my favorite times to sit by the tree and read. However, the holiday season also turns up the volume dial, and things can get loud and crazy with laughter, children and conversation.

As you know by now, DCDL is not your quiet library full of “hushing” and “shushing.” While all Delaware County District Library locations are closed through Monday, when we re-open on Tuesday, we have many opportunities for you to get out of the house and have some fun.

Take a look at some of the programs we’ve got happening this week during school break and see what I mean.

• The Ostrander Branch Library is planning an entire “Winter Week of Fun” at the branch, happening daily Tuesday through Friday. Each morning from 10 a.m. to noon. the LEGOs will be out and ready for LEGO free-play. Tuesday’s afternoon theme is “Color & Craft;” on Wednesday electronic games for Wii, Xbox and more rule the day with “Wii Have Fun;” Thursday is a “Movie in a Box Marathon” with kids making drive-in movie cars from boxes, then watching favorite films; and Friday culminates with a “Game Day Challenge” with a new board game being unveiled every half-hour from noon to 3 p.m.

• Movie dates and parties are the theme at the Orange Branch Library. Watch “Finding Nemo,” then its prequel, “Finding Dory,” on Tuesday and Wednesday at 2 p.m. with snacks and crafts to keep you busy in the meantime. The Delaware Main Library is also hosting a movie date with “Finding Dory” on the big screen on Thursday at 2 p.m. Back at the Orange Branch on Thursday we’ll get creative with Play-Doh, and on Friday we’ll have a LEGO party with plenty of time for free-build.

• A “Winter Break Book Discussion” at the Powell Branch Library will keep your school-aged kids entertained and reading over their break. Recommended for ages 8-12, “Ophelia and the Marvelous Boy” by Karen Foxlee is the topic of conversation. It’s a modern classic based on the Snow Queen fairy tale. Warm conversation, giveaways, and hot cocoa are promised! Join the discussion on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The library remains open on New Year’s Eve until 5 p.m. and then all branches will close and remain closed on Sunday, Jan. 1. A great way to incorporate the little ones into your NYE celebrations is to bring them to the Orange Branch Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m. Count down to noon, pop some (grapefruit or apple) bubbly, share a (Hershey’s) kiss and ring in the “noon” year. We’ll see you again on Monday, Jan. 2.

http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_NicoleFowles-3.jpg

Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected] No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!