A message to the community

Some two thousand years ago, a child was born homeless in a strange town. There was no one to take him and his family in, no place had room for them. But they found shelter in a stable — safer than outside, warmer under a roof.

Later in his life, he remained homeless. As he once said, “Foxes have holes and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has no place to lay his head.”

Despite his poverty, this child grew up to become a wise man, one whose wisdom can be recognized by people of many faiths. This man recognized and understood the divine nature of all of humanity. Thus, when asked what law was most important to obey, he summarized it this way: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment.

And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” We note, of course, that in his wisdom, he is telling us that we cannot fulfill the first commandment unless we also fulfill the second. He underscores this by taking common cause with all humanity, saying “…whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did it for me.”

Those of us who are really paying attention know that there are many among our neighbors who have no place to lay their heads. And many of us have found meaning for our lives in finding ways to help those less fortunate than we are. We make financial contributions, bring gifts, and we spend some of our time to make our little corner of the world, our community, a safer place, a warmer place.

Because I volunteer with Family Promise and A Place of Warmth, I have become familiar with many other groups and organizations in the Delaware Community that serve the least among us.

To these organizations and to their volunteers, I say “Thank you for your service.” To the Emergency Management Agency, the Delaware Police and Fire Departments, to their staff and volunteers, to all in the Delaware community who give generously of yourselves for the less fortunate, I offer gratitude and many thanks.

You may have heard this somewhere before, but it’s worth repeating, “What’s good for the community, for all of us, is good for each one of us.” May you and those you love enjoy all the blessings of this season.

— Michael Newcomb

Coordinator, A Place of Warmth

Board member, Family Promise

Member, Zion United Church of Christ