Don’t drink and drive this weekend

Saturday is New Year’s Eve, a time to reflect on this past year and look forward to a new one. A new year brings hope and promise to all Delaware County residents.

It’s also the night many people choose to have an adult beverage or two to celebrate. That’s fine if it’s done responsibly, but please do not drink and drive.

You have too much to lose to drive after drinking. Even a drink or two can result in buzzed driving, and it’s dangerous.

A little holiday cheer can go a long way. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving. A first OVI (Operating a Vehicle under the Influence) charge in Ohio results in both criminal and administrative penalties for adult offenders.

What most people don’t realize is that by the time you actually feel drunk, you are likely way beyond the legal blood alcohol content limit. And what most people don’t realize is that your driving skills begin to be impaired after your first drink. Poor judgment results in lives being lost every year in this country by impaired drivers.

So be smart this weekend. Enjoy the Ohio State football playoff game with friends and family.

If you choose to drink during the game or at a party, choose not to drive. It’s the wise choice. Period.