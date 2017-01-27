Avoiding future Congressional gridlock

Many past polls have shown a low approval rating for our federal legislators because of partisanship and gridlock. My hope is that we voters can also give helpful ideas to avoid future gridlock.

These are my thoughts on term limits and gerrymandering reforms:

• No elected federal congressperson shall serve more than six terms consecutively nor more than twelve terms as a U.S. Representative amounting to 24 years by election.

• No elected federal Senator shall serve more than two terms consecutively nor more than four terms as a U.S. senator amounting to 24 years by election.

• No elected president or vice president shall serve more than two terms consecutively nor more than four terms in the executive branch amounting to 16 years by election

• No federal Congressional district shall be drawn in which the voting population is more than 2/3 registered to one particular political party unless the majority of all registered and non-registered voters in the entire state vote to give their approval (a vote could be taken two years prior to resetting the boundaries on the decade schedule)

• The electoral college should split their votes to represent the wishes of the congressional districts, e.g., if within a state some districts favor a particular president while the others favors a different president, then the electoral vote should be divided between the top two candidates in proportion to how the districts voted for the the candidates.

— David Sandberg

Delaware