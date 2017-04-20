April is National Donate Life Month

During April, awareness is raised to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors, and to celebrate those tat saved lives through the gift of donation, including my daughter Betsy.

In April 2004 she gave the gift of life to four people; her kidneys and pancreas saved two lives. Her liver was severed and saved a 33-year-old woman and a 9-month-old girl.

Did you know every 10 minutes a person is added to the National Transplant list? About 8,000 deaths occur annually in the United States because someone didn’t say yes to donation.

Last year 33,600 transplants brought life to patients and their families. One organ can save the lives of eight people and enhance the lives of 50. There are more than 118,000 Americans waiting on a life saving transplant. Some day you may have a friend or family member in need of a life saving transplant.

When you renew your drivers license you can make the decision to be a hero. You will need to discuss it with your family to let them know your wishes. You can visit donatelifeohio.org to register online or call Lifeline of Ohio with questions.

Today is National Green & Blue Day. I am hoping people wear those colors to spread awareness of organ donation. Let’s all spread awareness.

— Cindy Kuba

Delaware