Orange records 12-0 softball shutout

Brenna Oliver did it in the circle and at the plate in Olentangy Orange’s 12-0 victory over Westerville South in OCC-Buckeye softball action Monday night in Westerville.

Oliver tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout for the Pioneers. She struck out five and allowed two walks.

She rounded out her day with a double and a pair of RBI at the plate.

Six different batters doubled for Orange in the victory – including Alex Nagy, Marlo Robinson, Raelynn Bishop, Alyssa Laisure and Ally Brandt.

Robinson and Brandt also drove in two runs to lead the Pioneers (4-5, 1-2).

Newark 6, Big Walnut 1

The Golden Eagles pounded out 12 hits, but couldn’t push enough runs across the plate in a OCC-Capital loss to Newark Monday in Sunbury.

Stacey Walters, Alexyss Bullock, Emma Schwinne and Molly Sharpe each had two hits to lead the BW offense.

Bullock hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning to account for the Eagles’ only run.

Alex Thomas took the loss for the Eagles (5-6, 2-2), allowing six runs (five earned) on 14 hits and two walks and struck out five.

Marion Harding 6, Buckeye Valley 4

Lisa Leienberger and Alyssa Thurston had two hits apiece and almost led the Barons, but their comeback bid fell short in a MOAC-Red loss Monday night in Marion.

Leienberger drove in a run with a single in the fifth and scored one on her own when a throw went on errant on her stolen base.

Thurston came back with a RBI hit in the sixth, but that’s as close as BV would get.

Oliva Schick doubled in the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate with one out, but the game ended on a flyout and a groundout.

Schick sett down all eight batters she faced in relief for the Barons (5-5, 0-4). Nicole Peak took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks over 3.1 innings.

Mount Victory Ridgemont 5, Delaware Christian 3

Madisen Wallace accounted for all three runs, which gave the Eagles the lead in the fifth. But, Ridgemont tied it up in the bottom half and used a two-run sixth to score a non-league victory Monday night in Mount Victory.

Wallace hit a two-run triple to tie it in the top of the fifth before scoring on a wild pitch to give DCS the lead.

Cassidy Knapp led off the bottom half of the fifth with a triple and scored on Nashley Robinson’s groundout to tie it again.

Taylor Cronley and Kylie Turner led off the sixth with back-to-back singles before Knapp gave the Golden Gophers the lead with a groundout. Turner scored on a wild pitch to add insurance.

Knapp picked up the victory for Ridgedale in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks and struck out five over a complete-game seven innings.

Madie Morgan went the distance, but took the loss for the Eagles (3-5). She allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks and struck out five over six innings.

Westerville Central 8, Olentangy 0

Payton Cox tossed 5.1 innings of relief, allowing just one unearned run, but host Olentangy fell to Central Monday in OCC-Buckeye action Monday in Lewis Center.

The Warhawks struck for three runs in the first and four runs in the second to grab control.

Sydney Stepp went the distance for Central (6-4, 3-0) in the circle, allowing five hits and four walks and struck out two in the shutout.

Cami Compson had three hits and three RBI to lead the way and Hannah Richardson and Megan McMenemy each added two hits. Both hit two-run dingers in the second inning.

Kirsten Kracht and Sophie Low each reached base twice to lead the Olentangy offense. Kracht did it on a hit and a walk and Low walked twice.

Low took the loss for Olentangy (5-5-1, 2-1) after allowing seven runs (four earned) over 1.2 innings. She allowed five hits and two walks.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 4, Westerville North 1

BASEBALL

Jake Foster drove in three runs to lead the Big Walnut baseball team to an 8-3 OCC-Capital victory over Franklin Heights Monday in Sunbury.

Foster hit a two-run double in the fourth after scoring a runner on a sacrifice fly an inning earlier. He was one of three Eagles (8-4, 3-4 with two hits to lead the offense.

Austin Becker had a pair of hits and scored twice and Zach Rines had two hits and a RBI.

Parker Imertreijs got things started with a two-run homer in the first inning.

Cale Sherbourne kept the Golden Falcons off balance. He allowed three unearned runs over six innings on two hits and three walks and struck out nine.

Buckeye Valley 3, Marion Harding 1

Leo Wells hit a solo home run and Hayden Owens didn’t allow an earned run in BV’s first victory of the season – a 3-1 decision over Harding in MOAC-Red action Monday in Marion.

Owens struck out seven in a complete game performance. He allowed four hits and three walks in the win.

Joey Stilson added a RBI single in the fifth for the Barons (1-9, 1-2).

Westerville Central 3, Olentangy Liberty 1

The Patriots got a run in the first on a bases loaded walk by Mitch Milheim, but couldn’t get going after in a OCC-Buckeye loss to Westerville Central Monday in Westerville.

Connor Parrish and Mitchell Okuley opened the game with back-to-back singles and Craig Lutwen worked a walk to load the bases one out later, setting up Milheim’s RBI.

Liberty was held to two hits and a hit by pitch the rest of the way, however.

Riley Bullock tied it with a RBI single in the bottom of the first and Tate Skipton gave the Warhawks the lead on a RBI double as a part of a two-run fourth.

Preston Stanley went the distance for the Patriots (8-7, 3-4). He allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits and three walks and struck out eight, but took the loss.

Evan Ingram tossed a complete-game to get the win for Central. He allowed four hits and two walks. Skipton had two hits to lead the Warhawks (8-8, 2-5).

Olentangy 1, Olentangy Orange 0

Cameron Kaiser tossed a two-hit, complete game shutout when hits were at a premium for host Olentangy offense in the OCC-Buckeye victory over rival Orange Monday in Lewis Center.

Cameron Kaiser set down the final 14 batters he faced after a walk and a hit-by-pitch with one out in the third, helping Olentangy (13-2, 6-1) to its seventh straight victory.

Orange got both of its hits in the first inning on back-to-back singles by Matthew Poole and Tyler Brown.

Logan Ketron and Josh Moeller were each hit by a pitch to open the third inning. After a Berto Carselle sac bunt moved them up a base, Jake McIntyre drove in the game’s only run on a groundout.

Caden Kaiser had three hits to lead the Olentangy offense.

Brown was almost as good as his counterpart. He gave up four hits and a walk and struck out eight, while going the distance. But, he was saddled with the tough-luck loss for the Pioneers (9-4, 5-2), who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 5, Delaware Hayes 3

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 4, Mount Vernon 1

Buckeye Valley 4, Clear Fork 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Big Walnut 9, Westerville South 5

By Michael Rich [email protected]

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichdelgazette.

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichdelgazette.