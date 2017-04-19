Olentangy tops rival Orange in 10-9 slugfest

Logan Ketron scored on a wild pitch to cap a wild back-and-forth 10-9 Olentangy win at rival Olentangy Orange in OCC-Buckeye baseball action Wednesday in Lewis Center.

The teams combined for 27 hits just two days after Olentangy recorded a 1-0 shutout in a game that had just six hits.

Caden Kaiser, who had two hits and three RBI, drove in Braydon Chitty to tie it in the seventh in a game that had five lead changes and two ties.

Berto Carselle had three hits, three RBI and picked up the win on the mound after four innings of relief.

Josh Moeller had three hits and Logan Ketron drove in two runs and scored three times for Olentangy (13-2, 7-1).

Matthew Poole and Logan Moss each had three hits for the Pioneers (9-5, 5-3) and Tyler Brown hit a two-run home run and finished with two hits.

Poole took the loss after tossing the final 2.1 innings in relief.

The win is Olentangy’s eighth in a row.

Marion Pleasant 8, Buckeye Valley 5; 6 innings

Pleasant rallied for four runs in the sixth to knock off Buckeye Valley in MOAC-Red action Wednesday in Marion.

The Barons couldn’t get to the plate for their final at-bat after the game was called after lightening was spotted.

Zach Schneider had three hits, Ben Spaulding drove in two runs and Branson Kurtz and Hayden Owens each had two hits and a RBI to lead BV (2-11, 2-4).

Buckeye Valley 2, Marion Pleasant 1

Evan Ulrich led off the seventh with a single and scored on an error to give the Barons a walk-off victory to finish a game that started at home Apr. 3 and finished Wednesday in Marion.

BV and Pleasant were tied 1-1 when the game was suspended at the end of the sixth inning. Each team scored first-inning runs.

Zach Schneider lined a single to left to drive in Landon Alexander, who led off the inning with a single of his own for the Barons (2-10, 2-3).

Ulrich, Alexander and Leo Wells led the Barons with two hits apiece.

Dylan Lydy picked up the win, tossing one inning of scoreless relief. He worked around a bases-loaded situation with nobody out.

Also: Big Walnut 8, Franklin Heights 2; Hilliard Bradley 12, Delaware Hayes 3; Westerville Central 11, Olentangy Liberty 1 (6 inn.)

SOFTBALL

Host Olentangy absorbed rival Olentangy Orange’s initial flurry and responded with seven runs over a two-inning span to win 9-7 in OCC-Buckeye action Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Morgan Cox hit a two-run single to cap a four-run second to give Olentangy a 4-3 lead.

Sophie Low and Sydney Hall added back-t0-back RBI singles in the third as Olentangy added three more runs.

But, Orange wasn’t done. Ally Brandt hit a two-out solo home run to start a rally in the seventh. Alyssa Laisure added a RBI double and Grace Holz drove in two more with a single, getting the go-ahead runner to the plate, but the deficit was too big.

Hall, Payton Cox and Sylvia Kelly each had two hits and a RBI and Morgan Cox drove in two runs to lead Olentangy (7-5-1, 3-1).

Payton Cox got the win in the circle, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and a walk with four strikeouts as she went the distance.

Laisure drove in three runs on a pair of hits and Alex Ronk led with three hits for the Pioneers. Marlo Robinson also had two hits.

Alex Nagy took the loss, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and a pair of walks with three strikeouts. Brenna Oliver tossed the final 3.2 innings in relief for Orange (4-6, 1-3).

Big Walnut 25, Franklin Heights 4; 5 innings

The Golden Eagles turned the wheel several times over in a 19-run second inning en route to a lopsided victory over Franklin Heights in OCC-Capital action Wednesday in Sunbury.

BW had 11 consecutive base runners reach in the inning, 10 of which reached on base hits.

Seven different players had multi-hit games for the Eagles (6-6, 3-2) and eight different players drove in more multiple runs, led by Meredith Thomas with four RBI.

Alex Thomas pitched all five innings for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts.

Buckeye Valley 7, Marion Pleasant 5

Lisa Leienberger’s clutch hitting led the Barons to a MOAC-Red victory over Pleasant Wednesday night in Marion.

Leienberger drove in the go-ahead run as a part of a three-run second inning to give BV (6-5, 1-4) the lead and followed it up with another RBI single in the fourth for what turned out to be the winning run.

She finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs. Riley George had two hits and a RBI, Olivia Schick drove in a pair of runs and Nicole Peak added a pair of hits to lead the offense.

Peak went the distance in the circle, allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits and four walks and struck out seven to pick up the victory.

Hilliard Darby 1, Delaware Hayes 0

Haley Osbourne allowed one unearned run, but it ended up being one too many as the Pacers dropped an OCC-Cardinal game to Darby Wednesday in Delaware.

Osbourne went the distance, giving up just five hits and a walk and struck out five, but took the loss for Delaware (6-3, 4-2).

Alex Armstrong had two hits to lead the Pacers’ offense, which had the tying run in scoring position in each of the last three innings, but couldn’t get the key hit.

Also: Westerville Central 7, Olentangy Liberty 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Buckeye Valley 21, Jonathan Alder 2

Delaware Hayes 10, Worthington Kilbourne 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 15, Olentangy Orange 7

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 5, Canal Winchester 0

Buckeye Valley 4, Bishop Hartley 1

Delaware Hayes 5, Hamilton Township 0

Olentangy Orange 4, Olentangy Liberty 1

Olentangy 5, Pickerington Central 0

By Michael Rich [email protected]

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichdelgazette.

