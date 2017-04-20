Liberty lacrosse edges Olentangy

Vincent Ramondelli scored the first of two goals in final 1:31 of the third quarter to break a 4-4 tie and give the Olentangy Liberty boys lacrosse team space on its way to a 7-5 victory over rival Olentangy Thursday night in Powell.

Johnny Wiseman added a goal with 42 seconds left in the third and Griffin Hughes scored to open the fourth, pushing the Liberty lead to 7-4.

The Patriots had a 4-2 lead at the break on a pair of Spencer Towne goals and goals by Mcguire Flanigan and John Paolo.

Riley Bruening scored the last goal of the first half to cut the deficit to two and Blake Profio added one early in the third to set up Cole Gordon’s game-tying goal with 2:27 left in the third.

Wiseman and Flanigan each had assists and Skylar Wahlund stopped 13 shots in goal for the Patriots (9-4).

Kyle Milliron led Olentangy (6-4) with a goal and an assist, Sam Monastra opened the game with a goal and Charley Harkin had nine saves in goal.

SOFTBALL

Things looked bleak for the Delaware Christian softball team, which trailed Tree of Life 3-0 at the end of the first inning before rain threatened to wash out the game.

But, when play resumed, the Eagles’ bats came alive. DCS scored 16 runs over the next three innings to cruise to a 16-4 victory over Tree of Life in MOCAL action Thursday in Delaware.

Madie Morgan and Madisen Wallace each hit two-run homers and Emily Parrish had three hits as the Eagles (5-5, 4-1) pounded out all 13 of their hits over the final three innings.

Morgan went all five innings for the win, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out seven.

River Valley 9, Buckeye Valley 2

Lisa Leienberger and Nicole Peak each had two hits and each scored a run in BV’s 2-1 loss to River Valley in MOAC-Red action Thursday in Delaware.

Olivia Schick took the loss in the circle for the Barons (6-6, 1-5), giving up seven runs over 3.2 innings before giving way to Peak, who allowed two runs (one earned) over the final 3.1 innings.

Also: Westerville North 7, Olentangy Orange 0

BASEBALL

Nathan Edington’s RBI single in the sixth gave the Buckeye Valley baseball team the lead, but host St. Francis DeSales responded with four runs in the bottom half on its way to a 5-2 victory Thursday night in Columbus.

Edington scored the game-tying run in the fifth on Max Gentile’s RBI single. Edington and Hayden Owens had two hits apiece to lead the Barons (2-11) and Branson Kurtz also reached twice with a pair of walks.

Gentile allowed one run on four hits and six walks over the front five innings, but didn’t factor in the decision. Travis Pennington took the loss for BV, allowing three runs (two earned) in one-third of an inning.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy 20, Pickerington Central 16

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hilliard Darby def. Delaware Hayes 25-11, 25-11, 25-6

Westerville South def. Olentangy 25-13, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11

WEATHER NOTE: Two softball games were postponed Thursday. Olentangy and rival Olentangy Liberty was stopped in the second inning and will continue Friday in Powell. Delaware Hayes will continue its game at Dublin Scioto (which was stopped at the end of the first inning) onTuesday.

By Michael Rich [email protected]

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichdelgazette.

