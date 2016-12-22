Records fall at Delaware County Classic

Records are meant to be broken, right?

Area swimmers certainly think so as they combined to break five meet records during Wednesday’s 11th annual Delaware County Swimming and Diving Classic at Ohio Wesleyan.

Liberty junior Rachel Peroni broke two on her own, winning the girls 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly in respective record-setting times of 2:14.36 and 57.81 seconds. Her effort in the 100 fly was also good enough to set a pool record.

Lila Leary also set a record for the Patriot girls, who won the event with 490 points. The sophomore won the 500 freestyle in a meet-best time of 5:20.80.

Hayes’ girls, who nabbed runner-up honors with 343 points, got a record-setting showing from senior Brooke Glesenkamp, who set a meet- and pool-best mark of 24.22 seconds en route to winning the 50 freestyle. Glesenkamp also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.16.

Other individual winners on the girls’ side included Liberty’s Katie Saczawa, who won the 100 backstroke (59.08 seconds); Olentangy’s Bridget Parker, who won the 200 freestyle (2:00.24); Orange’s Lauren Cheetham, who won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 239.85; and Village Academy’s Sheridan Ave, who won the 100 freestyle (54.56 seconds).

In relay action, Hayes won the 200-freestyle relay (Danielle Ward, Lauren Ertz, Kristen Puthoff and Glesenkamp) in 1:42.15 and Liberty won the 400-freestyle relay (Peroni, Ally Braun, Leary and Saczawa) and 200-medley relay (Saczawa, Avery Venetta, Peroni and Abby Noonan) in respective times of 3:44.49 and 1:52.76.

Westerville Central (325) finished third in the final team standings while Orange (289), Olentangy (266), Village Academy (107), Big Walnut (99) and Buckeye Valley (24) smoothed out the scoring summary.

Big Walnut senior Wesley Hammond was the lone record setter on the boys’ side, winning the 500 freestyle with a meet-record effort of 4:53.48.

Other individual winners included Liberty’s Michael Racke, who took top honors in the 200 freestyle (1:51.35); Big Walnut’s Dominic Carifa, who won the 200 IM (2:05.54); Orange’s Patrick Mahoney, who won the 50 freestyle (22.60 seconds); Orange’s Luke Cheetham, who picked up first-place points in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 235; Olentangy’s Benjamin Kuriger, who won the 100 butterfly (53.09 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.05); and Orange’s Mason Reid, who won the 100 freestyle (49.49 seconds) and 100 backstroke (56.12 seconds).

Relay wins, meanwhile, belonged to Orange, which won the 200-medley relay (Reid, Nicholas Chugh, Mahoney and Everett Halverson) and 400-freestyle relay (Cullen Dickson, Chugh, Reid and Mahoney) in times of 1:44.01 and 3:24.45, respectively; and Hayes, which picked up first-place points in the 200-freestyle relay (Remington Curtin, Lucas Pape, Kael Gannon and Noah Planisek) in 1:33.39.

Liberty made it a Patriot sweep, winning with 426.5 points. Hayes finished second with 390.5 while Olentangy (318), Orange (303.5), Big Walnut (225), Westerville Central (173.5) and Buckeye Valley (10) rounded out the scoring summary.

Liberty girls, boys win team titles

By Ben Stroup [email protected]

